High Quality becomes first cannabis store welcomed in Corvallis Chamber of Commerce

Griesmeyer said that drive to give back stuck with him, and felt High Quality and the Chamber of Commerce share that drive.

“I believe in giving back to the community that you live in,” Griesmeyer said. “Finding a way to do that through the work that I’m doing — I believe strongly the Chamber was an avenue that we can go that gets us involved in the business community.”

Griesmeyer said a second attempt at joining the Chamber was a no-brainer after new leadership took over and was surprised by the lack of resistance. Griesmeyer gave Simon Date, Chamber of Commerce president, a lot of credit for his support in the process.

Date said he didn’t really question it, and wasn’t even aware of the Chamber’s existing rule against cannabis stores joining and was pleased with the Chamber’s open mind about changing the rule that excluded cannabis stores.

“It’s exciting,” Date said. “There is a huge amount of opportunity for us to help a business like this out. I think peoples’ attitudes, certainly in Oregon, have changed.”

Date said not every member of the Chamber was on board with the decision, which Date said he understood, but the board felt it was important to support a local business in a booming industry.

