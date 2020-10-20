High-priced House race in Bend could be a key to power in Salem

With the election just two weeks away, the price tag of the race for the linchpin House District 54 seat in Bend is spiraling towards $1.5 million, as a Republican freshman attempts to hold onto a district with a large Democratic voter tilt.

Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, has raised over $900,000 to try to keep the seat, while Democrat Jason Kropf has pulled in just under $400,000 for his insurgent campaign.

The stakes go well beyond Bend, as Democrats see HD 54 as the best shot to expand their 38-22 supermajority. Republicans want to keep Helt's seat and try to flip some of the suburban Portland districts they lost in 2018.

Much of the HD 54 campaign has centered on local growth and environmental issues, along with COVID-19, education, taxes and health care.

But in the past two weeks, it's unexpectedly centered on a controversy over contributions to the Kropf campaign by the Oregon Trial Lawyers Association.

Armed with a much larger campaign warchest, Helt has been able to keep the issue front-and-center in advertising and joint virtual appearances such as the recent City Club of Central Oregon forum.