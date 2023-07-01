As hot weather approaches and forest vegetation continues to dry, Siuslaw National Forest officials are raising the fire danger designation from moderate to high.

There are currently no restrictions in place for campfires, but the public is urged to be extra vigilant on forested lands over the upcoming holiday weekend, according to Forest Service a news release.

“The Oregon Coast Range is much drier than average for this time of year, and we don’t see any precipitation in the forecast,” Chris Donaldson, deputy fire staff officer for Northwest Oregon Interagency Fire Management, said in a statement.

“Lots of folks will likely head outside over the holiday weekend. We ask that everyone is mindful to prevent human-caused fire starts and encourage others to do the same.”

Local firefighters have detected several small fires already this year, both on and off Forest Service lands. Rapid responses by fire crews have kept acreage burned to a minimum, according to the news release.

Historically, the majority of fires on the Siuslaw National Forest are human-caused.

“We want people to enjoy their time outdoors and at recreation sites as they celebrate Independence Day, but to remember that no fireworks are allowed on National Forest lands in Oregon,” Siuslaw National Forest Supervisor Rebecca Brooke said in a statement.

As fire restrictions change, information will be available on the Siuslaw National Forest website, www.fs.usda.gov/main/siuslaw/fire.