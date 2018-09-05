Albany attorney Kent Hickam has decided to withdraw his name from consideration for representation on the Albany City Council.
Hickam had filed to run against incumbent Dick Olsen, who represents Ward I-A. Olsen is now running unopposed.
"I am very concerned about some issues faced by Albany, but my free time is limited," said Hickam, a former councilor who served from 1995 to 1998. "I have decided that I can more effectively use my time by addressing those issues outside of city politics."
Voters will still have a choice of candidates this November for representation on the Albany City Council for the other two wards and the mayor's position.
Incumbent Bessie Johnson, who is retired, has served on the city's Budget Committee and was first elected to the council in 2002. She will face newcomer Jessi Brenneman to represent Ward III-A. Brenneman owns and operates a dog-grooming business.
Alex Johnson II and C. Jeffery Evans are competing to represent Ward II-A. Johnson is a principal agent and member with TrueLife Financial Solutions, LLC. This would be his first foray into government service.
Evans, a land use planner and author, is principal consultant with Evans Consulting Services LLC and has served on Albany's Human Relations Commission from 2007 to 2009, the Budget Committee from 2008 to 2009, the Planning Commission in 2007, and a variety of committees and boards in previous years in California and New Mexico.
Mayor Sharon Konopa, who has served 10 years as mayor, also served as a city councilor from 1997 to 2008. Her challenger, Charley Smith, is manager of Valley Park in Albany. This would be his first experience with government service.
Albany city councilors are elected to four-year terms and the mayor to a two-year term. Councilors are elected in each of three wards, while the mayor is elected at large.
Olsen, who is retired, served as a city councilor from 1972 to 1978, then served as Albany's mayor. He was re-elected to the council in 1998 and has been a councilor since.