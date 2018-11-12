West Albany High School's 25th annual "Celebration of Dance" is inviting high school dance teams from across the state to compete Saturday, Nov. 17, at the school, 1130 Queen Ave. SW.
Doors open to the public at 10:30 a.m. for Round 1. The start time has not yet been determined for Round 2. Awards will be presented at the end of Round 2.
The competition is the largest fundraiser of the year for the West Albany Hi-Steppers. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for students, military and seniors. Kids ages 4 and younger are admitted free. Concessions, flowers, balloons and small gifts will be available for purchase.
Proceeds go to covering expenses for the state dance championships in March.
Teams will compete in hip-hop, jazz, contemporary, modern, novelty, kick, pom and drill down routines. West Albany, now back in the 5A category, will be competing against South Albany for the first time since 2013.
The Hi-Steppers are coming off a strong showing at Gladstone High School on Nov. 3, the team's first competition of the year. Under new coach Haven Barrett, herself a Hi-Stepper alum, the 26-member team won first place in Large Jazz and took home second in Large Hip-Hop.