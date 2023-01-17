Here's what's taking the place of a historic Albany business

After a 70-year run, Richards Cleaners closed its doors in 2022, leaving community members wondering what would become of the building. Finally, we have an answer.

Instead of the smell of soaps and clean laundry, essence of warm brisket, mac and cheese and ribs will be wafting through the windows. Once a gas station, then a dry cleaners, the building will now be a drive-thru barbecue joint.

Albany residents may already be familiar with the flavor. High on The Hog BBQ and Sweets, which has a food truck at The Barn at Hickory Station, will be setting up service in downtown Albany.

The building currently sits quietly on 330 Lyon St. SE. The lights are out and the rooms that once held racks of dry cleaning are empty. But business owners Armenda and Ken Hayes already can envision where busy folks can drive or walk up for a bite to eat.

“I’ve barbecued all my life; it’s a big deal in the South,” Ken Hayes said.

Between the heat and humidity, mostly everyone in the South cooks outdoors during the summer months, Hayes said with the slight draw of an Arkansas accent.

He remembers his grandfather having a smokehouse in the backyard when he was a child and even snuck a smoker in the balcony of his dormitory in college, he said.

He grew up working in smokehouses and cooking in restaurants, but he mostly left that behind to work in the tech industry, he said.

When he was laid off, it was the proverbial blessing in disguise.

“Sometimes the worst day of your life becomes the best day of your life,” he said.

After receiving a severance check, Ken Hayes and his wife Armenda Hayes opened up a food truck. Since then, they've opened a restaurant in Eugene and will soon be serving takeaway in downtown Albany.

But just because they will be open downtown doesn’t mean their food truck across the bridge in North Albany will close, Armenda Hayes said. The couple plans to keep both locations open, with the downtown restaurant helping supply some of the food truck’s offerings.

“Everything is made from dead scratch,” Ken Hayes said. That includes sauces and rubs, he said.

Because they know all the ingredients, they feel confident providing food for people with gluten-free dietary restrictions, Armenda Hayes said.

For you connoisseurs, “we bring Memphis-style barbeque,” Armenda Hayes said.

Tri-tip, pulled pork and brisket burnt ends, are just a few of the menu items. Several flavors of Boba, the tea-based drink with tapioca balls, are also available.

But Armenda Hayes says there won’t be any fries. Adding them to the menu would make the drive-thru lines too long, she said.

That's something she has put some thought into, to make sure things don't get backed up in the drive-thru. Customers who are used to getting their cleaning done at the building should be following a similar set-up, she said. The only thing that's really different is another window that will be added to pick-up orders.

As for the building itself, the Hayeses aren’t keen on making any aesthetic changes. Brian Hovelsrud, the owner of the former dry cleaning business, still owns the building. And the Hayeses want to honor the history of the place.

The paint will be the same, and the gas station style complements their food, they said.

“There’s so many gas stations that have barbecue in the South,” Ken Hayes said.

They expect the business to open its doors in March, after getting some logistics in order, Armenda Hayes said.

Until then, there’s a lot of excitement about being a part of downtown Albany.

“We love this community," Armenda Hayes said. “Here, we made home.”

