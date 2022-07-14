Here's what's happening next month at the Benton County Fair

There are plenty of opportunities to participate in the Benton County Fair & Rodeo, set for Aug. 3 through Aug. 6.

With an average of 25,000 people attending the fair, vendors have built-in customers. The fair’s commercial building has been renamed the Funporium. In addition to vendor booths, the building will be packed with family-friendly attractions, including First Force Robotics, model train displays and a mobile escape room. Vendor applications are now being accepted.

Hobbyists can share their passion by entering their creations into one or more of the fair’s competitions. The entry categories include Fine Arts, Photography, Hobbies & Crafts, Foods, Fiber Arts, Floral, and Land Products. All departments are now accepting entries.

The Exhibit Book is available on the fair’s website. Volunteers are needed to help run the departments. Those who enjoy organizing displays, supporting judging or greeting fair visitors are invited to contact the office.

Those who have award-winning livestock they want to show off can bring their goats, rabbits and sheep to compete for a blue ribbon in open class competitions.

The Larry Bell Memorial All Girls Rodeo will take place Wednesday, Aug. 3. Local girls can compete and show off their skills in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, breakaway roping and team roping.

The Northwest Professional Rodeo Association is set for Thursday and Friday, Aug. 4 and Aug. 5. Two nights of rodeo will include bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping and women’s barrel racing. Those interested in competing can register on the Northwest Pro Rodeo Association website at www.nprarodeo.org.

The Rodeo Queen Pageant will take place Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 3 through 5. Local residents can compete for a chance to be next year’s Benton County Fair & Rodeo Queen.

The Willamette Valley Fiddle Contest is set for Friday, Aug. 5. Contestants get free admission to the fair with their instruments.

The Elephant Ear Eating Contest will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Local authors are invited to share their books at the Author’s Table in the Funporium.

More information on participating in the Benton County Fair & Rodeo can be found at www.bentoncountyfair.net under “Get Involved,” or call the fair office at 541-766-6521. Office hours are 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 5 p.m. The fairgrounds are located at 110 SW 53rd St.