One of Albany's oldest buildings is closer to becoming a community center after the steeple was reconnected to the building.

A small crowd gathered on Wednesday morning, April 26 to witness the placement, a milestone in the Cumberland Church's road to reconstruction.

"The steeple is back on and the body is complete again; I'm on top of the world," said Emma Eaton, president of the Cumberland Community Events Center.

Over the years, Cumberland Church fell into disrepair. But volunteers are certain it can once again be a place for community.

In the past three years, the church has gained historical status and was physically moved, a feat that required a street closure.

Volunteers envision the space to be a community center for people to seek information and community resources and a site for cultural exchange.

Eaton has started painting the details but says the whole outside of the building will get a fresh coat of paint by the year's end.

The 130-year-old building will host a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the reconnecting of the steeple, Saturday, May 20. However, the project isn't expected to be fully finished until December 2025.

