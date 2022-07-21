Here's the 411 on the 2022 Benton County Fair & Rodeo

It’s “Kids, Critters and Cotton Candy” at the 2022 Benton County Fair & Rodeo, set for Wednesday, Aug. 3 through Saturday, 6 in Corvallis.

This year’s fair will offer carnival rides, 4-H livestock, performers, live music, three nights of rodeo, vaccine clinics and fair food, according to a news release.

Rainier Amusements will provide a full array of experiences, including gentle kiddie rides, tried-and-true family favorites and over-the-top twisters for older, more adventurous thrill seekers. All-day ride wristbands are $30 in advance and $40 at the gate.

In addition to two nights of exciting Northwest Pro Rodeo Association-sanctioned rodeo (Aug. 4 and 5), the fair will present the Larry Bell Memorial All Girls Rodeo on opening day (Aug. 3).

Participants in 4-H will show their cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, chickens and rabbits. Visit the livestock sheds and talk to the 4-H participants about their animals.

The Backyard is an old-fashioned backyard gaming area for checkers, giant chess, badminton and more. Let the little ones play with giant waffle blocks and toddler puzzles. Explore the sensory discovery tables, try out the Kids Fit obstacle course and tease your brain with Puzzlemania.

The fair’s main building is now called the Funporium. Families will find a host of fun activities, including shopping, robotics demonstrations, model train displays and a mobile escape room.

The Family Fun Stage will present the Tanzanite African Acrobats and Twisty the Great Comedy Illusionist, sponsored by Alyrica.

The Oak Grove Stage will return with Karen Quest Cowgirl Tricks and the Salsa Steel Drums. The stage will also host the Willamette Valley Fiddle Contest and the 4-H Awards Ceremony, sponsored by Wilco.

Strolling performers will be part of the fair. Sterling the Bubblesmith will be blowing amazing bubbles throughout the day, while Coventry & Kaluza entertain guests with their entertaining antics, and look up to see the Radiance Works stilt walker.

The Main Stage, sponsored by Pioneer Connect, will feature live music each night:

Wednesday, Aug. 3: Briana Renea opens for Chase Bryant

Thursday, Aug. 4: Fat Bottomed Girls opens for The Springsteen Experience, A Tribute to the Boss

Friday, Aug. 5: Catherine Loyer and Strawberry Roan opens for Colt Ford

Saturday, Aug. 6: Yesterday: A Tribute to the Beatles opens for Kenny Metcalf as Elton, the Early Years (Elton John Tribute)

All concerts are free with fair admission.

The Benton Oaks Tap House gives fairgoers a chance to relax in the oak grove and enjoy 18 types of local craft beers and ciders, wine and 4 Spirits Whiskey.

And no fair would be complete without blue ribbon-winning exhibits, contests and yummy fair food.

The Benton County Health Department will host a coronavirus vaccine clinic at the fair, 1 to 7 p.m. every day in the auditorium. Everyone 6 months and older is now eligible to receive the vaccine. Everyone 5 years and older should get a booster dose five months after their last dose. Those age 50 and older or who have an immunocompromising condition are eligible for a second booster.

The vaccine is free, no appointment is necessary, and you do not need to live in Benton County or present identification to receive the vaccine.

Discounts on fair admission follow:

Wednesday, Aug. 3, Family Fun Day: children 16 and under free all day.

Thursday, Aug. 4, Senior Day: seniors 60+ free all day.

Veterans and active military members can enjoy free fair admission every day with military identification.

Carnival and fair admission tickets are on sale now. Buy in advance and save. For more information, call 541-766-6521 or visit www.bentoncountyfair.net.