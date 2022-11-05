Here's how to celebrate Veterans Day in the mid-Willamette Valley

SATURDAY, NOV. 5

The Stars & Stripes Ball, 5:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 Hill St. SE. Hosted by LinkUpVets, the ball is returning after a successful first year. The ball is a fundraiser that includes a formal dinner and dance that follows in the tradition of military balls. Doors open at 5:30 for a social hour and a toast to all military branches. Dinner comes with a choice of tri-tip, chicken or salmon; bid for your favorite dessert. No-host bar. Live and silent auctions, plus games and prizes. All branches of the military and veterans will be honored. The general public is encouraged to attend; guests must be 18 or over. LinkUpVets has been working within the Albany community since 2014 to fight for the success and wellness of the nation’s veterans. All are invited to join in the battle against veteran post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury and mobility issues due to service-connected injuries. Individual tickets: $125 each; sponsor a table of eight for $1,500; visit https://linkupvets.org .

THURSDAY, NOV. 10

Willamette Valley Concert Band Veterans Day concert, 7 p.m., Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. The 90-minute program is free and open to the public; donations will be accepted. The money will be used to defray costs of presenting the program, and a portion will go to the high school’s music program. The band will present a wide selection of music appropriate for marking the annual Veterans Day commemoration. The Lebanon High School Choir, directed by Eric Zittel, will join the band and sing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Our America” and “Pride of America: Armed Forces,” featuring the official songs of the U.S. Armed Forces. The choir will also sing Irving Berlin’s “America,” incorporating patriotic songs written by Berlin, accompanied by the band. Other selections will include “An American Spectacular,” a medley of American patriotic songs from the time of the American Revolutionary War through World War II; “Band of Brothers,” featuring music from the soundtrack of the TV miniseries “Band of Brothers,” directed by Steven Spielberg and featuring Tom Hanks, plus traditional marches “Americans We” by Henry Fillmore and “The Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa, among other pieces. The band, a community ensemble based in Albany, was formed in 1970. Its membership includes some 50 musicians ranging from teens to senior citizens from Benton, Linn, Marion and Polk counties. The band director and assistant director are, respectively, John Russell, a professional trombonist who has recently moved to Oregon, and Julie Buchert, a longtime band member and retired middle school band and choir director. The program announcer will be Terry Deacon, a Lebanon resident and Vietnam veteran who was a Gunner’s Mate aboard a fleet oiler in the Tonkin Gulf. The concert is part of the Linn County Veterans Day Celebration. Information: www.wvcband.org or Facebook.