Here's how to celebrate Veterans Day in the mid-Willamette Valley (Nov. 8)

TUESDAY, NOV. 8

“American Veteran,” a four-part PBS series, is streaming now through Dec. 4, and will remain available on PBS Passport after that. Kelly Wadsworth, a member of Veterans for Peace Linus Pauling Chapter 132, Corvallis-Albany, is interviewed in the series. From the citizen-soldiers who fought in the nation’s earliest conflicts, to the men and women in today’s all-volunteer armed forces, the series presents a moving story told through personal remembrances that draw civilian viewers into an unfamiliar culture. Specific program information is available at pbs.org.

“Through a Veteran’s Lens,” through Saturday, Nov. 12, main gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The show celebrates artistic expressions of veterans and their loved ones, through photographs. The exhibit was organized through Samaritan Health Services’ veterans services manager Kyle Hatch, ArtsCare manager Erin Gudge and Arts Center curator Jennie Castle. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. daily. Information: https://theartscenter.net/throughaveteranslens.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9

Wall of Honor display, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 9 through 11, Albany City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. Information: grampa.dave@comcast.net.

THURSDAY, NOV. 10

Willamette Valley Concert Band Veterans Day concert, 7 p.m., Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. The 90-minute program is free and open to the public; donations will be accepted. The money will be used to defray costs of presenting the program, and a portion will go to the high school’s music program. The band will present a wide selection of music appropriate for marking the annual Veterans Day commemoration. The Lebanon High School Choir, directed by Eric Zittel, will join the band and sing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Our America” and “Pride of America: Armed Forces,” featuring the official songs of the U.S. Armed Forces. The choir will also sing Irving Berlin’s “America,” incorporating patriotic songs written by Berlin, accompanied by the band. Other selections will include “An American Spectacular,” a medley of American patriotic songs from the time of the American Revolutionary War through World War II; “Band of Brothers,” featuring music from the soundtrack of the TV miniseries “Band of Brothers,” directed by Steven Spielberg and featuring Tom Hanks, plus traditional marches “Americans We” by Henry Fillmore and “The Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa, among other pieces. The band, a community ensemble based in Albany, was formed in 1970. Its membership includes some 50 musicians ranging from teens to senior citizens from Benton, Linn, Marion and Polk counties. The band director and assistant director are, respectively, John Russell, a professional trombonist who has recently moved to Oregon, and Julie Buchert, a longtime band member and retired middle school band and choir director. The program announcer will be Terry Deacon, a Lebanon resident and Vietnam veteran who was a Gunner’s Mate aboard a fleet oiler in the Tonkin Gulf. The concert is part of the Linn County Veterans Day Celebration. Information: www.wvcband.org or Facebook.

VETERANS DAY

Hospitality table, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., near Ferry Street entrance, First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW. Complimentary doughnut holes, hot chocolate and coffee will be offered. Church restrooms will be open to the public. The Veterans Day Parade starts at 11 a.m., and the route ends adjacent to the church on Ferry Street at Fifth Avenue.

Veterans display, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12, Conser House, 114 N. Main St., Jefferson. Information: amybailey.jeffersonmuseum@gmail.com.

Seventy-first annual Veterans Day Parade, 11 a.m., downtown Albany. Theme: “Welcome Home, Veterans.” The event honors all who served. Information: www.linncountyveteransdayparade.org.

“Veterans’ Voices IV,” 3 p.m., community room, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. The project explores the realities of serving and being a veteran in our country. The content is written locally and inspired by real veterans lending their voice to the plays. Tickets: $11; free for veterans and active military members. Information: majestic.org.

Dinner for Veterans, 5:30 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. A complimentary dinner for veterans to be recognized for their service to our country. Information: 541-740-3517.

SATURDAY

Willamette Valley Concert Band Veterans Day concert, 3 p.m., Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. See the Thursday announcement for details.