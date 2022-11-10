Here's how to celebrate Veterans Day in the mid-Willamette Valley (Nov. 10)

THURSDAY, NOV. 10

“Through a Veteran’s Lens,” through Saturday, Nov. 12, main gallery, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The show celebrates artistic expressions of veterans and their loved ones, through photographs. The exhibit was organized through Samaritan Health Services’ veterans services manager Kyle Hatch, ArtsCare manager Erin Gudge and Arts Center curator Jennie Castle. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. daily. Information: https://theartscenter.net/throughaveteranslens.

“American Veteran,” a four-part PBS series, is streaming now through Dec. 4, and will remain available on PBS Passport after that. Kelly Wadsworth, a member of Veterans for Peace Linus Pauling Chapter 132, Corvallis-Albany, is interviewed in the series. From the citizen-soldiers who fought in the nation’s earliest conflicts, to the men and women in today’s all-volunteer armed forces, the series presents a moving story told through personal remembrances that draw civilian viewers into an unfamiliar culture. Specific program information is available at pbs.org.

Willamette Valley Concert Band Veterans Day concert, 7 p.m., Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. The 90-minute program is free and open to the public; donations will be accepted. The money will be used to defray costs of presenting the program, and a portion will go to the high school’s music program. The band will present a wide selection of music appropriate for marking the annual Veterans Day commemoration. The Lebanon High School Choir, directed by Eric Zittel, will join the band and sing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Our America” and “Pride of America: Armed Forces,” featuring the official songs of the U.S. Armed Forces. The choir will also sing Irving Berlin’s “America,” incorporating patriotic songs written by Berlin, accompanied by the band. Other selections will include “An American Spectacular,” a medley of American patriotic songs from the time of the American Revolutionary War through World War II; “Band of Brothers,” featuring music from the soundtrack of the TV miniseries “Band of Brothers,” directed by Steven Spielberg and featuring Tom Hanks, plus traditional marches “Americans We” by Henry Fillmore and “The Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa, among other pieces. The band, a community ensemble based in Albany, was formed in 1970. Its membership includes some 50 musicians ranging from teens to senior citizens from Benton, Linn, Marion and Polk counties. The band director and assistant director are, respectively, John Russell, a professional trombonist who has recently moved to Oregon, and Julie Buchert, a longtime band member and retired middle school band and choir director. The program announcer will be Terry Deacon, a Lebanon resident and Vietnam veteran who was a Gunner’s Mate aboard a fleet oiler in the Tonkin Gulf. The concert is part of the Linn County Veterans Day Celebration. Information: www.wvcband.org or Facebook.

VETERANS DAY

National Forests fee-free for Veterans Day. To show gratitude for those military men and women who served our country, and the support of their families, the USDA Forest Service will waive standard amenity fees for all visitors to national forest and grassland day-use areas on Veterans Day. Making Veterans Day a fee-free day gives everyone an opportunity to reflect on the service of the nation’s veterans while spending time on America’s public lands. The Forest Service offers fee-free access a few times each year to encourage everyone to explore educational and recreational opportunities available on national forests and grasslands. On fee-free days, standard amenity fees charged for day use sites — such as picnic areas, developed trailheads, and destination visitor centers — are waived. The waiver does not apply to special recreation permits, cabin rentals, campground reservations, expanded amenity fees on certain highly developed sites, and service fees assessed by independent concessionaires operating on national forest land. To stay current on regional happenings such as fee-free days and more, follow the Pacific Southwest Region on Facebook and Twitter

Veterans Day breakfast, 6 to 9:30 a.m., new cafeteria, West Albany High School, 2100 SW Elm St. All-you-care-to-eat ham, eggs, pancakes, milk, coffee.

Hospitality table, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., near Ferry Street entrance, First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW. Complimentary doughnut holes, hot chocolate and coffee will be offered. Church restrooms will be open to the public. The Veterans Day Parade starts at 11 a.m., and the route ends adjacent to the church on Ferry Street at Fifth Avenue.

Veterans display, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12, Conser House, 114 N. Main St., Jefferson. In addition to stories of Jefferson's veterans, the exhibits include uniforms courtesy of the Salem Veterans of Foreign Wars and posters representing the importance of women's contributions to the war effort. The Conser House Museum will also be open to tour. Information: amybailey.jeffersonmuseum@gmail.com.

Seventy-first annual Veterans Day Parade, 11 a.m., downtown Albany. Theme: “Welcome Home, Veterans.” The event honors all who served. Information: www.linncountyveteransdayparade.org.

“Veterans’ Voices IV,” 3 p.m., community room, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. The project explores the realities of serving and being a veteran in our country. The content is written locally and inspired by real veterans lending their voice to the plays. Tickets: $11; free for veterans and active military members. Information: majestic.org.

Dinner for Veterans, 5:30 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. A complimentary dinner for veterans to be recognized for their service to our country. Information: 541-740-3517.

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

Benton County Genealogical Society, 11 a.m. to noon, Moreland Gallery, second floor, Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. Capt. Mark Stevens will present "The Civil War Soldier," featuring connections to Oregon. Information: 928-205-2121 or bcgsor@gmail.com.

Willamette Valley Concert Band Veterans Day concert, 3 p.m., Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. See the Thursday announcement for details.

TUESDAY, NOV. 15

“Salute Our Veterans,” 6 p.m., Ma’s Restaurant, 2416 S. Santiam Highway, Lebanon. After 5 Connection, affiliated with Stonecroft, will present a dinner and program. David Solomon, Commander of Post 10 of the American Legion in Albany, will speak about Veterans Day and demonstrate the significance of folding the flag at a service for a fallen warrior. Dessa Figueroa of Lebanon will sing. John Lemkuhl of Payette, Idaho, will speak on his Army career and living in the White House. Reservations are available from Sherri at 541-258-6414 or Nancy at nancypinzino@comcast.net. Cost is $15 inclusive. The group is not credit-card ready.