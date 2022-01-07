Here's how OSU football will be impacted by Reser Stadium construction

When Beaver football fans attend a home game next season, they'll arrive at an under-construction Reser Stadium, with no seating on the west side, reducing total capacity to about 26,000, about one-quarter less than usual.

To put into perspective, average announced attendance for the Beavers’ six home games this past fall was 30,524, with a high of 35,129 for the Nov. 13 game against Stanford in which OSU reached bowl eligibility with its sixth win of the season.

Construction is scheduled to be completed well before the 2023 season, with a new capacity of roughly 36,000.

Coming off its first bowl game appearance in eight years, Oregon State will have seven home football games in the fall of 2022. The home slate includes the Sept. 3 season opener against Boise State as well as USC (Sept. 24) and Oregon (Nov. 25).

The Beavers will also host Montana State on Sept. 17 at Providence Park in Portland, marking the first time that the OSU football team will play in the Rose City since 1986.

The football team regularly uses Reser Stadium for practices during the season. But the Beavers also have nearby Prothro Field and Truax Indoor Center for use.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

