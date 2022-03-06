Here she is: Corvallis' 2022 Youth of the Year

Araceli Acosta was named the 2022 Youth of the Year representative at the annual Corvallis Boys and Girls Club luncheon Friday afternoon, March 4.

It was the first in-person event at the club since February of 2020, attended by more than 100 community members.

Each year, Corvallis teens apply to be the Youth of the Year – a long and arduous process which includes writing essays, conducting interviews, making speeches and learning to present oneself as a professional young adult.

Now a senior at College Hill High School, Acosta overcame many challenges in her childhood to reach this point.

“My hard work and dedication to change is a big reason why I am able to stand up here today,” she said during her speech. “In a few months I am going to be graduating high school with a plan for my future – something that I never thought was possible for me.”

Acosta’s first place scholarship earned her $6,000 from the Dr. Bob & Billie Holcomb fund at Benton Community Foundation.

The first runner up was Everardo Suarez-Perez, a Corvallis High School senior, who received $3,000 from the Mario & Alma Pastega Foundation. The second runner up was Yecenia Raya-Torres, a 2021 graduate of College Hill High School, who received $1,500 from the Corvallis Elks Club plus a $500 anonymous donation.

The event was sponsored by Duerksen & Associates. All three finalists received a laptop through a donation from Schupp, Plemmons, Cook Wealth Management Group of Well Fargo Advisors.

Acosta will now compete in the statewide virtual competition being hosted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland on April 15. If she continues beyond the state competition, regionals are in California and nationals are in Washington D.C.

