Henkle House saved: Preservationists buy Italianate structure for $155K

The Levi Henkle House has received another reprieve. And this one just might be for good.
Preservations WORKS announced Tuesday that the group has purchased the Italianate building at 502 NW Second St. for $155,000.
Earlier attempts to sell the structure had been contingent on the developer receiving a demolition permit from the city of Corvallis. But both the Corvallis Historic Resources Commission and the City Council rejected the demolition permit application, ruling that the structure could be restored.
Now, the backers of the house will get their shot.
“It feels great,” said Lori Stephens of Broadleaf Architecture. Stephens will coordinate the restoration project. “We’re very, very happy, but at the same time we know that we have a lot of work to do.”
“The work now begins,” said BA Beierle of Preservation WORKS. “We just got our feet on the threshold.”
Key work in the near future, Stephens and Beierle said, involves repairing the roof, stabilizing the front porch and removing trash and shrubs, actions that are necessary to get the property off the city’s dangerous building list.
Given high interest in the property in the community, the preservationists felt certain that large volunteer work parties could have been organized to tackle the project. But given the coronavirus outbreak and the requirements for social distancing … well, the project might take more time than originally thought.
Backers of the house remain undaunted.
“Despite new challenges created by the coronavirus, our plan provides restoration educational opportunities for professional construction trades, vintage property owners, and the public,” said Stephens. “We envision the Henkle House rescue as a community-building opportunity for Corvallis.”
Local preservationists raised the entire $155,000 to purchase the property from the Ardis C. Wells Revocable Trust. Dava Behrens of Coldwell Banker handled the sale.
The property went on the market for $220,000 in 2018, four years after it had been featured in a Gazette-Times article on the abandoned houses of Corvallis. Proposals to develop the property required the Historic Resources Commission to approve any demolition permit because the house is on the local historic registry.
After a two-hour public hearing Aug. 13, commissioners voted 5-0 to deny the permit, citing four findings:
• That the house maintains historic integrity.
• That the deterioration of the structure has occurred because of the action or inaction of the property owner.
• That the applicant failed to prove that moving the structure is not feasible.
• That the applicant did not comply with all of the applicable criteria in the demolition ordinance.
Developer Mark Rose appealed the HRC decision to the City Council, which backed the commission on 8-0 and 6-2 votes. Preservationists who testified before the council noted that they were planning to make an offer to purchase the house.
Tuesday they made good on that pledge.
“We just couldn’t let this demolition by neglect go unaddressed,” Beierle said. “This was unacceptable and we had to let the community know that.”
Stephens and her backers are working with a potential buyer for the property, with the goal of the purchaser to use it for residential use.
Stephens had no estimate Tuesday of how long the process might take.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
