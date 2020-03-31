Henkle House saved: Preservationists buy Italianate structure for $155K

The Levi Henkle House has received another reprieve. And this one just might be for good.

Preservations WORKS announced Tuesday that the group has purchased the Italianate building at 502 NW Second St. for $155,000.

Earlier attempts to sell the structure had been contingent on the developer receiving a demolition permit from the city of Corvallis. But both the Corvallis Historic Resources Commission and the City Council rejected the demolition permit application, ruling that the structure could be restored.

Now, the backers of the house will get their shot.

“It feels great,” said Lori Stephens of Broadleaf Architecture. Stephens will coordinate the restoration project. “We’re very, very happy, but at the same time we know that we have a lot of work to do.”

“The work now begins,” said BA Beierle of Preservation WORKS. “We just got our feet on the threshold.”

Key work in the near future, Stephens and Beierle said, involves repairing the roof, stabilizing the front porch and removing trash and shrubs, actions that are necessary to get the property off the city’s dangerous building list.