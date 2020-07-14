Henkle House gets OK to move forward with work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The late 19th century Levi Henkle House has received approval for its first renovations in, well, in a long time.

The Italianate structure on Northwest Second Street in Corvallis was saved from the wrecking ball by decisions earlier this year of the Corvallis Historic Resources Commission and the Corvallis City Council.

Now under new ownership, the house received unanimous approval for its first set of renovations in a short and sweet public hearing Tuesday before the Historic Resources Commission.

A collapsed shed at the rear of the structure and two chimneys will be removed unless someone appeals the decision to the City Council. No one testified for or against the application during the public hearing.

The shed/chimney work is a starting point for what is hoped to be a complete redo of the house, which has been vacant for decades and in dire need of repairs.

Architect Lori Stephens of Preservation Works cited a series of upcoming work during her presentation while noting that "we can't really do anything to the house until the shed is removed." Future projects include:

• An exterior plumbing line

• Replacement of the roof