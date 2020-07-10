Henkle House alterations on HRC agenda

The Henkle House is going back before the Corvallis Historic Resources Commission.
The circa-1898 Italianate structure at 502 NW Second Street was saved from the wrecking ball earlier this year when local preservationists came up with $155,000 to buy the property.
In August of 2019 the Historic Resources Commission denied a demolition permit from a developer who hoped to tear down the house and redevelop the site. The City Council upheld the commission’s decision in January.
On the agenda for Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. remote HRC session will be a public hearing on an application by the new owners to remove a collapsed shed as well as two chimneys.
Also on the agenda is a public hearing on a demolition request by Oregon State University for the former Black Cultural Center, which is currently lodged on Southwest Orchard Avenue. The new Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center opened on Northwest Monroe Avenue in 2015.
To participate go to: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/341471335963504143.
In other local government meetings in the coming days:
Monday
The Albany Planning Commission meets at 5:15 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/pc. The commission will hold a public hearings on Albany and Millersburg facility plans and another on the city’s Landmark Commission.
The Philomath City Council meets at 7 p.m. in a remote session that can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/y9kbc65y by using the meeting ID 206 550 7670 with the password Philomath. Call in by dialing 1-312-626-6799 and use the participant ID 492443 and the meeting ID 492443.
On the agenda are social service funding allocations and a resolution on inclusivity.
Tuesday
The Albany Arts Commission meets remotely at 3:30 p.m. To participate by video go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/266902565 or call 1-872-240-3412 and use the access code 266-902-565. On the agenda are a public art project update and the City Hall display schedule.
Wednesday
The Central Albany Revitalization Area Advisory Board (CARA) meets at 5:15 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/cara or phone in at 1- 312)-757-3121 using the access code: 233-589-909. On the agenda are Albany waterfront project design concepts and historic renovation grant requests.
The Albany Revitalization Agency meets afterward to act on a resolution on a CARA grant request.
