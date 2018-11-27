The Albany Helping Hands Christmas Tree Lots are now open at five Albany locations.
The lots, a fundraiser for the shelter and kitchen, each feature an assortment of locally-grown trees and Christmas wreaths.
The tree lots are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week through Dec. 23.
Locations:
• Albany Helping Hands Thrift Store, 705 First Ave. E.
• Albany Hands Woodlot, 5150 Santiam Highway SE.
• Albany Library Parking Lot, 2450 14th Ave. SE, back parking lot.
• Corner of Ninth Avenue and Oak Street.
• One block north of Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, 3009 Pacific Blvd., Albany.
Trees range in price by height, with the average "living room" tree priced at $30. Online coupons are available at albanyhelpinghands.com/Christmas-tree-lots.
Proceeds from the tree sales benefit programs at Albany Helping Hands, a faith-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and an equal opportunity employer and provider. Tree lot sales provide training and employment for shelter guests and help fund community missions such as providing emergency housing and food.