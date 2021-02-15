Help us celebrate health care heroes

Mid-Valley Media is partnering with Samaritan Health Services to honor some of the true frontline heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic: nurses.
“One of the things that the pandemic has helped us appreciate more than perhaps we did before is nurses and how vital they are to all of us,” said Shanna Cannon, regional publisher for Mid-Valley Media. “We wanted to celebrate the nurses in our lives who are truly making a difference.”
We are asking our readers throughout Linn and Benton counties to share their stories about nurses who have had an impact on their lives and nominate them for recognition. Ten nurses will be selected to receive a plaque and a gift basket in honor of their service, with nine to be chosen by a panel of judges and one by a vote of the community at large.
All nurses in the region are eligible, regardless of who employs them or what type of health care setting they work in, whether it be a hospital, medical clinic, dentist’s office, assisted living facility, nursing home, school or home health service.
“Samaritan Health Services is pleased to support this special program to recognize and honor outstanding nurses in our region,” said Doug Boysen, Samaritan’s president and CEO. “Nurses are at the center of patient care and do so much to support the healing process. We greatly value and appreciate our nurses and all nurses — especially for the vital role they are playing during our current pandemic. Thank you for all you do to help us ‘build healthier communities together.’”
Nominations will open on Wednesday and run through March 17, with voting to take place March 18-25. The winners will be highlighted in a special section titled “Celebrate Nurses” to be published in the Corvallis Gazette-Times and Albany Democrat-Herald on May 9.
“We’ll also be producing a couple of videos to give our readers a little something extra about these amazing nurses,” Cannon added. “We look forward to reading your stories about the nurse in your life you’d like to see honored.”
Nominations can be made online at go.democratherald.com/nurses starting Wednesday.