Albany's Community Services Consortium is seeking assistance with its fourth annual Veteran Stand Down from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Linn-Benton Community College.
The event is looking for donations of new cold-weather gear. Used items will be accepted only if they are in excellent condition.
Storage is limited, so organizers ask that donations be limited to tarps, tents, flashlights with batteries, new socks (in packages), razors and shaving cream, sleeping bags, gloves, large backpacks, hand warmers, first aid kits, rain gear, waterproof winter boots, large-size "long johns," baby wipes, nail clippers, and large-size reusable shopping bags (not plastic grocery bags).
Cash donations also would be appreciated. Checks can be made payable to CSC/HELPS-Veterans Stand Down.
Information on donations is available online at http://communityservices.us/how-can-i-help/detail/category/donate.
The event will be upstairs in the Calapooia Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, in Albany.
The Stand Down is a resource fair dedicated to helping veterans, with an emphasis on veterans who need shelter assistance.
Multiple organizations will be on hand to help with disability and Social Security benefits, employment services, housing and utility assistance, alcohol and drug treatment, Section 8 VASH assistance, medical resources, health care, dental treatment and more.
The event is free and free transportation will be provided via the Linn County shuttle, Linn Benton Loop or Albany Transit. Riders must inform the driver they are attending the Stand Down and the round-trip ride will be provided.