Help requested to ID body found pulled from Willamette River in Corvallis

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to help identify a dead man who was pulled out of the Willamette River on Thursday afternoon.

At around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, March 31, deputies were called to the east side of the river across from Northwest First Street and Northwest Jackson Avenue in Corvallis after a body was reported floating in the river.

A marine patrol boat was dispatched to find and recover the body. A Benton County deputy medical examiner believes the man had been deceased for at least four days when the body was found.

Investigators have provided the following description:

Caucasian male approximately 6 feet in height.

His entire upper torso appeared clean-shaven, with only a small patch of hair on his chin.

The man had a single tattoo on his left shoulder of a cross. It was done in black ink with no added colors.

The man had what appeared to be a black compression sleeve over his left knee.

The man was wearing size 11.5 shoes which were gray, labeled “Kwong Wah,” with a hiking-type look.

The man was wearing tan cargo-style shorts.

The man did not appear to have any surgical type scars or obvious injuries to any part of the his body, according to the news release.

If you have any information that can lead to the identity of this man, contact BCSO Detective Matt Moser at matthew.moser@co.benton.or.us or call 541-766-6774.

