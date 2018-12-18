Corvallis and Benton County dealt with road closures and high water Tuesday morning due to localized flooding caused by heavy rains.
“This is our first rain that’s moving materials in the ditch lines. Leaves and everything are now moving on us, and they’re going to plug culverts,” said Jim Stouder, operations manager for the Benton County road division.
In more urban areas, storm drains were clogged by leaves and other debris, such as a dead beaver on 53rd Street near Corvallis. Some stormwater systems also just couldn't handle the deluge, officials said.
“If this same rainfall hits two weeks from now, we won’t have any flooding hardly,” Stouder added.
The Philomath School District also warned that there would likely be bus delays due to high water in town and in outlying areas on Tuesday morning. Areas near Philomath got more than three inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
The city of Albany had some high water issues, but no road closures, said Marilyn Smith, city spokeswoman.
Linn County Roadmaster Darrin Lane said he wasn't aware of any significant issues on county roads.
While 53rd Street was closed into Tuesday afternoon at the railroad underpass due to a clogged storm drain, Greenberry Road was shut down between Buchanan and Bellfountain due to an oak tree that fell across the road. Both have since reopened
High water was reported in Benton County on: Palestine Avenue just off of the Independence Highway; the Independence Highway at the county line; Country Club Road by Shonnard’s; Old River Road milepost 1; Kyle and Alpine roads in South Benton County; and N. Smith Loop and Highway 99W.
In Corvallis, Highland Avenue just north of Circle Boulevard was closed due to high water, but has since reopened. “Area creeks are at capacity, although the rain appears to be tapering off,” read a 9 a.m. post on Twitter from the city of Corvallis.
Smith said that she had heard of only localized flooding on city streets in Albany. “A variety of things are causing the flooding. Some of it was leaves, but mostly it was the amount of water in a short time. Our storm drain system just can’t keep up with that,” she added.
The city of Albany received 15 calls for high water on Tuesday morning, mainly from people on their commute to work.
Though there were no street closures, people without big rigs wisely detoured around some high water spots, Smith said. She added that Cougar Avenue and Caribou Drive SW, in the “Animal Kingdom” neighborhood, briefly was covered by about two feet of water.
Smith urged residents to clear leaves from storm drains. "Leaf pickup ends on Friday," Smith said. "If people still have leaves on their streets, don't count on them being picked up."
The National Weather Service reported that Philomath area got as much as 3.47 inches of rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The downpours tapered off slightly as the storm headed west. Areas of Corvallis got between about 2.6 inches of rain and 1.9 inches of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the NWS.
In the same time period, North Albany had stations receive 1.8 inches and 1.66 inches of rain and a monitor in the Linn County portion of Albany reported 1.73 inches of rain. Holley received 1.59 inches of rain.
The NWS predicts more rain throughout the rest of the week for the Albany and Corvallis areas, though nothing like the deluge on Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
The most significant precipitation predicted so far is up to a half-inch of rain forecast to hit the mid-Willamette Valley on Thursday, according to the NWS.
No major waterways are expected to flood this week, though the Marys River near Philomath crested above its action stage at about noon, reaching nearly 18.4 feet. That’s just below its minor flood stage of 20 feet.
At the action stage, the river is at bankful level and may spill out of its banks at some locations. At the minor flood stage, in general, widespread lowland and agricultural flooding is anticipated, and some secondary roads in low-lying areas will be covered by high water.
The Luckiamute River near Suver also was expected to rise to just below its minor flood stage of 27 feet. The river is predicted to hit 26.55 feet on Wednesday morning.
The Willamette River in Albany and Corvallis was expected to remain several feet below action stage.