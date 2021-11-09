Heavy rains could lead to flooding for Linn, Benton

Heavy rains are expected starting Wednesday night, and rivers and creeks in Linn and Benton counties may flood on Thursday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas near the foothills of the Coast Range and the Cascades, where waterways drain from the mountains, are of particular concern, according to a weather statement. “At this time, flooding potential is low along the mainstream rivers,” reads the statement,” which was issued shortly before noon on Tuesday.

An “atmospheric river” is pushing into the Pacific Northwest, and while the agency is uncertain about details regarding the timing, areas affected and total rainfall, it is cautioning that downpours are expected to begin on Wednesday night and continue on Thursday and Friday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that 1-2 inches of rain are possible for the Willamette Valley in a 24-hour period, and the Coast Range and Cascade Mountains may get 3-6 inches in the same time frame.

Additional rainfall is possible during the weekend, as well.

With the heavy precipitation, there’s the possibility of debris flows in waterways on and near burned areas in the Cascades, including near the Holiday Farm, Lionshead, Beachie Creek and Riverside fires.

The special statement cautioned that the rainfall may be sufficient to cause flooding of creeks and rivers throughout southwest Washington and northwest Oregon.

