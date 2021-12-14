Heated meeting over Sweet Home mill leads Linn County to reverse course

Things got a bit heated during the Linn County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday morning, Dec. 14, when members of the Sweet Home City Council railed against a plan to divide and sell the former Weyerhauser mill property the county wants to unload.

The whole affair led to feelings of “a frayed relationship,” as one commissioner put it, and a surprise about-face by the Board of Commissioners.

The disagreement traces back to a meeting with Sweet Home officials in early November. During the work session, county commissioners spoke with the City Council about what would be the best course for the county-owned, defunct mill property in the heart of town.

Sweet Home leaders thought they had reached consensus. Multiple city councilors said they left that meeting believing the county was going to auction off the entire property — not partition it into smaller chunks, identifying the lots without environmental uncertainties as the best ones to sell.

But that was exactly what was on the commissioners' agenda Tuesday. Commissioner Will Tucker had worked with county staff on plans to divide the property and then sell off those parcels.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

But before any vote could take place, Sweet Home Councilor Diane Gerson read a letter that she presented as being on behalf of the entire Sweet Home City Council, accusing the county of going back on its word.

Bait and switch?

“(At that November meeting), the final consensus of the council, and agreed upon by you, was to place the entire property on auction,” she said. “Why were we presented with this idea if indeed it is not an option? Now, we’ve been told once again as a body that you’re changing direction.”

The letter laid out three reasons city officials were opposed to slicing and dicing the property. First, it likely would leave the county with the problematic chunks, which would be harder to sell. They also expressed concern that “piecemealing” the property would devalue the property as a whole.

Finally, the letter says, “The integrity of your word is a valued commodity and the council wishes to hold you to it.”

That last point caused a dustup, with commissioners saying they didn’t appreciate these aspersions on their integrity.

“I didn’t sit here for 20 years because my word is anything but good,” Commissioner Roger Nyquist said in response.

Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger went a step further.

“I’m pretty frustrated right now,” she said. “I guess I wish I’d known this was coming. I’m pretty surprised sitting here and a little hurt.”

Commissioners also expressed surprise the City Council was so unhappy with their course of action, believing they made no such promises to auction off the property in toto.

Some Sweet Home councilors remember it differently.

Councilor Dave Trask, who was also present at the meeting, said that they were similarly astonished to learn the county was forming a new plan to parcel out the property instead of selling it all at once.

“We had 10 people there at that meeting, and you said, ‘Would you want us to auction this off?’” Trask said in recollecting the November meeting in Sweet Home. “We said yes. Now we have another plan that we did not know about. … We don’t feel like we’re getting this stuff as soon as we should be getting those things from you.”

Tucker said he’s been in communication with Sweet Home about this, so he was surprised that the councilors felt so blindsided by the path the county was taking with the partitions.

He provided emails to Mid-Valley Media showing that he has corresponded with Sweet Home staffers about the partitioning of the property, all dated within the last week.

Furthermore, the county commissioners asserted that they did not know that the city wanted them to pursue an auction of the full property.

What happened in November?

It’s unclear precisely what direction the City Council gave the commissioners on Nov. 9, although at varying points of the meeting, people seemed to acknowledge that the council was pushing for a full auction of the property.

Tucker himself volunteered the county would auction the whole property if that’s what the city wanted.

“I’ve always been a proponent of selling it off in chunks,” he said in November. “But I’m also happy to do what you guys want, to do the whole thing at one time. It’d be easier, faster and we’re out. The county would be happy to do that.”

On the other hand, the conversation included a discussion of the risks associated with such a move: namely, that any developer who buys the whole lot also could parcel off the marketable chunks and then be left with all the pieces that still have “an environmental cloud hanging over them,” as both Nyquist and Tucker put it.

The audio and video recordings of the meeting didn’t shed much light, particularly because Nyquist’s microphone seems to cut in and out throughout the meeting and is completely unintelligible during the final crucial moments, when he is clarifying specifically what the direction of the City Council was.

Switching course again

In any case, the commissioners reversed course on Tuesday and crafted a motion at the behest of the city councilors to pursue a sale of the entire property, forgoing the parcels that had been hashed out between city staffers and the county since last Tuesday’s meeting.

The motion to pursue a sealed-bid process for the whole property passed unanimously. This basically works like a closed-door version of an auction in which the county can specify certain criteria for any prospective buyers and then review the bids.

County staff still has to draw up a resolution to put this process in effect, and then the call for bids must be publicly noticed. County staffers estimated that the sealed bids would start coming in around February.

Trask admitted that the temperature of the conversation on Tuesday went up at times.

“I’m sorry I got as passionate as I was,” he said. “But the way we understood it was that you were going to pursue an auction of the whole property, … and that’s not what we’re hearing.”

Officials said that this lack of being on the same page highlights exactly why prompt action is needed.

“This is proof positive to me that we need to be out of this,” Nyquist said.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.