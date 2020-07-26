Heat advisory in effect for mid-valley through Monday night

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory on Sunday morning that lasts through through 9 p.m. Monday for the Willamette Valley, the Cascade foothills nearby, the Columbia River Gorge, the Vancouver, Washington region and other areas.

The agency is warning that temperatures could be from 95 to 102 degrees, and urges residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

People should take extra precautions if they work or spend time outside.

When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening, and wear lightweight or loose-fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Those overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

