Friends and family of Brandon Crawford wanted him to know that even though he's struggling with a heart condition, he's touched their hearts with his love.
Brandon, who turns 16 next month, was born with a genetic disorder called Coffin-Lowry syndrome, which can cause cardiac problems, among other issues. He has recently been diagnosed with heart problems that have confined him to his home. Hospice is helping the family with care.
The youngster is a fan of Disney princesses, so friends arranged to have several visit on Friday — and made sure they arrived in style, traveling to the Crawford home via police, sheriff and SWAT vehicles.
Guests included personnel from the Albany Police Department, the Albany Fire Department, the Linn County Sheriff's Office, SWAT, a K-9 unit and, of course, princesses. The Disney royalty included Moana, Belle, Tiana, Rapunzel, and Anna and Elsa from "Frozen," who crowned Brandon a prince for the day and presented him with his own stuffed Olaf snowman.
Family friend Stephanie Rinehart was one of the people who put the party together. She said it took just a handful of messages to bring the community together for Brandon.
"It’s amazing how many people have reached out and wanted to come," she said. "We just wanted something to brighten his day. ... We want to have this memory and make it big."
Rinehart said the party brought Brandon back to himself.
"It went amazing. His face all night was lit up," she said. "He has just been full of energy, talking to everybody. All of a sudden he just perked up. He's himself again. It's been awesome to see."
