There are many phases of care for a cancer patient, including detection, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship and, sometimes, end-of-life.
Throughout the phases of the cancer care journey, communication with the health care team is vital. Here are a few tips to help you or a loved one improve communication and get the most benefit out of each appointment.
• Write down questions ahead of time and bring them to the appointment.
• Keep a record of any symptoms. Note when and where they occur and bring this information to the appointment.
• Inform the doctor at the beginning of the appointment about the list of questions so they can make time to answer them.
• Some typical questions to ask: What are the benefits and risks of treatment? Are there alternative treatments? Are there lasting side effects? Is medication needed long-term? How can I reduce my risk of recurrence? Is my family at risk for this type of cancer?
• Take notes or bring a family member or friend to take notes for you. Ask your doctor if they provide visit summaries.
• Make sure the communication is clear, and you and your doctor understand each other. Example: What I hear you say is I have stage 3 breast cancer and you would like me to start chemotherapy. Is that correct?
• Get a phone number of someone to call if you have more questions.
In the survivorship phase, the focus shifts to surveillance and helping patients during recovery. During this phase, patients may experience side effects of treatment, have questions or need ongoing support.
Integral to a comprehensive cancer center is the survivorship program.
As part of the Samaritan Cancer Program, patients who have completed cancer treatment are offered a survivorship appointment where they’re given a treatment summary and care plan. This includes information about diagnosis, treatments received, plus a road map for the journey forward. It is shared with all members of the patient’s health care team.
If needed, patients are referred to supportive services, such as social workers, financial counselors, physical therapists and dietitians who help make this transition easier. Survivorship appointments are available to patients who have completed therapy for their cancer such as radiation, surgery and/or chemotherapy and can be accessed through their oncologist.