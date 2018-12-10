Holly Almond, MSN, FNP, works within the hematology and oncology practice for Samaritan Cancer Program. She sees patients with all cancers and performs follow up care for patients who have undergone bone marrow/stem cell transplant. Holly developed the survivorship program at Samaritan, which addresses a patient’s needs after a cancer diagnosis. When not in the office, Holly enjoys spending time with family, painting and traveling.

