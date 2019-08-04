* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Paul Daskalos, D.O., specializes in reproductive health care for adolescent and adult women, and premenopausal health care. He is currently seeing patients at Samaritan Medical Clinics - North Albany and, starting this fall, will see patients at Samaritan Gynecology & Surgical Associates in Corvallis. To learn more, call 541-768-4680.