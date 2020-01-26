Healthy Living: Five things to know after joint replacement surgery

Undergoing joint replacement surgery of the hip or knee can feel a little scary — but it is also exciting. The promise of moving freely and without pain can help keep you going when recovery is hard.

Many people have been suffering from pain for years before they have joint replacement surgery. Recovering from surgery isn’t easy, but it’s usually very motivating for people to be rid of the pain of arthritis in their new joint.

If you are wondering whether it’s time to talk to your doctor about joint replacement surgery, here are five things to consider:

You’ll need help at home the first week

Before you leave the hospital, your medical team will make sure you can get in and out of bed and use the bathroom safely. However, that doesn’t mean you should be on your own. Once you get home, it will be important to have someone who can help you fix meals, administer pain medication, drive to appointments and assist with other daily tasks that might be difficult to do on your own.

You’ll use a cane or walker at first