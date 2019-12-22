Healthy Living: Do you need a daily aspirin?

If you have had a stroke or heart attack, your health care provider may have recommended taking a low dose aspirin, or baby aspirin, regularly to help reduce your risk of another blood clotting event. But research shows that for people who haven’t had a heart attack or stroke, the benefit may not outweigh the risk of using aspirin as a preventative measure.

For patients who have already had a heart attack or stroke the benefits of aspirin in preventing a second event far outweigh the drawbacks. Because of the risk of gastrointestinal bleeding that can occur when using aspirin regularly, we seldom recommend it for people who don’t already have existing heart disease.

The American Heart Association reports that taking a daily aspirin following a heart attack can reduce the chance of a second heart attack by about 25 percent and a second stroke by 22 percent. That’s good news for those who are looking to prevent a second event.