Healthy Living: Deciding when a joint replacement is right for you

At a certain point in the aging process, you may notice your joints getting a little stiffer and you may start to wonder if a joint replacement is in your future. The procedure is common and has helped millions of people overcome the disabling effects of arthritis, but how do you know when the time is right?

Causes

The most common reason for replacing the knee or hip joint is the progression of arthritis, where the cushioning cartilage between the bones in the joints deteriorates and causes pain. Injuries to the joint can also create a need for joint replacement.

Knees are the most commonly replaced joint, with more than 600,000 surgeries performed every year, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Approximately 300,000 hip joints are replaced every year.

“We frequently see people in their 50s and 60s who come to us complaining of ongoing joint pain,” says Dr. Kelli Baum, from Samaritan Medical Group Orthopedics in Albany. “As pain begins to impact a patient’s quality of life, we start with more conservative treatment options to help them feel better.”

Some conservative measures that help with pain and daily living activities include injections, anti-inflammatory medications, weight loss, physical therapy and lifestyle interventions.