Health official says identifying, isolating those with positive COVID-19 tests early is important

Assuming 1.5% of those moving to Corvallis for fall term are infected, a total of 180 would contract COVID-19, Banwarth said.

In Banwarth’s projections, a baseline scenario assumes the use of the same policies and interventions that have been in place and available since the start of the pandemic.

A no policies/intervention approach represents a hands-off approach that would result in a significant number of illnesses and deaths. A public health champions scenario would include additional efforts beyond what has already been put forth to reduce the spread of the disease.

With the public health champions scenario providing the best possible outcome of the three and the no policies/intervention approach the worst, Banwarth’s projections call for between 3,500 and 50,000 infections and 22 to 220 total deaths in Benton County between Sept. 1, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2021. Using the baseline scenario, there would be 8,000 infections and 35 deaths in that time frame.

Peak hospitalizations would be one throughout the year in the public health champions scenario, three in November 2020 and March 2021 in the baseline scenario and 40 in February 2021 using the no policies/interventions scenario.