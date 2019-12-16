Health insurance enrollment deadline extended after website glitch

The deadline to purchase health care for 2020 through the Oregon’s Health Insurance Marketplace has been extended. People seeking insurance and subsidies through Oregon’s Affordable Care Act system have until 11:59 p.m. today to select and purchase a plan.

Oregon’s Department of Consumer and Business Services said heavy traffic Sunday on the state’s marketplace website http://www.OregonHealthCare.Gov caused the site to delay some plan selections and purchases.

An unknown number of people reported either the website crashed or they were left in the site’s waiting room when the initial deadline hit midnight Sunday. A website message said they would still be allowed to enroll and instructed them to call the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace to leave information for a return back.

The issue happened in online state marketplaces nationwide, causing the Trump administration to issue a nationwide extension Monday. The extension began at noon, giving consumers 35 extra hours to complete the process.

Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace Administrator Chiqui Flowers urged Oregonians — not just those who had trouble signing up — who have not secured health care for 2020 to log on and look at their options ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.