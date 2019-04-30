Benton County health officials discussed some of the factors driving the department’s complicated financial picture Tuesday during the fourth meeting of the Benton County Budget Committee.
Benton County Health Services is the county’s largest administrative unit and consists of two divisions, the Community Health Center and the Health Department. Together, they account for close to a third of the county’s proposed $311.8 million budget for 2019-21.
The Community Health Center —which operates four health clinics in Benton County and two in Linn — has grown rapidly in recent years, experiencing a large increase in patients after the federal Medicaid expansion added thousands of Oregonians to the rolls of the Oregon Health Plan.
The proposed budget calls for the Health Center to get $52.9 million in the next biennium, up from $43.5 million in 2017-19. Its staff size is expected to increase from 109.24 full-time-equivalent positions to 140.12 FTE. And work is nearing completion on a $7.6 million remodeling project at the division’s main building at 530 NW 27th St., which includes a new dental clinic.
While some of the Health Center’s funding will come from the county general fund, a large share will come from state and federal grants and from charges for services provided to patients.
Director Sherlyn Dahl also pointed out that the clinics in Lebanon and Sweet Home are entirely self-supporting.
“There are no Benton County dollars that go into the Linn County clinics,” she said in response to a question from a Budget Committee member. “That is totally state and federal funding and (patient) revenue.”
The Health Department, by contrast, is more or less holding steady. Its proposed budget for 2019-21 is $39.3 million, up only marginally from the current $38.6 million, while its staffing level is actually expected to shrink slightly from 100.77 to 97.27 FTE.
“From the Health Department side, we are not experiencing growth,” said Dawn Emerick, who recently stepped in as director following the retirement of Mitch Anderson. “Right now we are in a holding pattern.”
Morrie McClintock, who prepared the budget request for Benton County Health Services, said he’s projecting a 13.7 percent revenue increase over the next biennium but had to be conservative in predicting state and federal funding, which is expected to be flat.
The budget request also reflects a degree of uncertainty about what could happen to those state and federal funding sources in the political arena.
“What happens to Medicaid is going to have a significant impact on what happens to the Health Center because 55% of our patients are on Medicaid,” Dahl said.
Emerick echoed her concern, saying efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act pose a threat to Benton County Health Services.
“If the ACA is dismantled,” she told the committee, “it will not only hurt the Health Center, it will hurt Public Health as well.”
In other presentations on Tuesday, the Budget Committee heard from three other departments:
• The Human Resources Department would get almost $2.4 million for 2019-21 under the proposed budget, up from about $1.9 million in the current biennium. The department would add one full-time position, a data analyst, raising the headcount in HR to seven FTE.
• The two-year budget for Information Technology is in line to increase from $7.9 million to $8.5 million, with staffing holding steady at 17 full-time jobs.
• Funding for Public Information Officer Lili’a Neville’s one-person office is set to grow from $87,350 in the current two-year budget cycle to $140,650 in 2019-21, with much of the increase going toward a community satisfaction survey, advertising buys and licensing fees for new software programs.
The committee will meet again on May 8, when it will hear the remaining departmental and outside agency presentations and hold a public hearing on the full $311.8 million budget proposal for 2019-21.
On May 29, the committee is scheduled to approve a budget and set the tax rate for the next two years, with an additional meeting set for May 30 if necessary.