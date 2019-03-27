The Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates organization is hosting a free film and forum series to examine questions surrounding health care in the United States.
The series will feature three films, to be screened at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Madison Ave. Each film will be followed by a moderated question-and-answer session. Admission to the screenings and discussions is free.
Here's the schedule:
• Sunday, April 7, 2 p.m.: "Canadian Healthcare — Debunking the Myths" (9 minutes). This film will be followed by sharing of perspectives on health care models and delivery systems from Chile, Taiwan, and Canada.
• Thursday, April 18, 7 p.m.: "Big Pharma: Market Failure" (38 minutes). To be followed by discussion and sharing of experiences in accessing needed medications, as well as current bills in the Oregon Legislature designed to alleviate high prescription costs.
• Thursday, May 2, 7 p.m.: "Health, Money, and Fear" (48 minutes). Commentary from the film’s producer, local emergency room physician Paul Hochfeld, as well as perspectives from other medical providers, will follow.