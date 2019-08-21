BILL HIGHLIGHTS

Here is a look at highlights of the prescription drug bill proposed by Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Republican Charles Grassley of Iowa. The bill emerged from the Senate Finance Committee on a 19-9 vote on July 25:

Medicare Part D

• Protects beneficiaries with high costs through an on out-of-pocket spending cap.

• Improves incentives to increase negotiation between prescription drug plans and manufacturers.

• Increases transparency into pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) practices and manufacturer drug pricing decisions;

Medicaid

• Increases transparency and make manufacturers more accountable to taxpayers;

• Applies pressure on manufacturers to lower list prices and report more accurate calculations of their rebate obligations; and

• Prevents spread pricing and gaming in the Medicaid program by PBMs to ensure that beneficiaries, states and the federal government are getting the best deal possible.