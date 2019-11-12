Senator Sara Gelser promised not to change anyone’s mind Tuesday night as she led a discussion on House Bill 2001 and the upcoming rules-making process surrounding it.
The legislation, passed in July, allows duplexes, triplexes, cottage clusters and other housing types to be built in areas previously zoned for single-family homes, a proposed solution to the state’s housing shortage. Mayor Sharon Konopa, present Tuesday, has spoken out against the legislation, citing the city’s right to decide its own land use rules and her concern over eroding single-family neighborhoods.
“I have lost my faith and trust in the Legislature to protect city’s land use authority,” Konopa said Tuesday.
The meeting was focused around the intent of the bill and the process going forward concerning rules that would accompany it.
“People say, ‘Why pass a bill when you haven’t written the rules?’” Gelser said, noting that it was standard practice for legislation.
Cities with a population between 10,000 and 25,000 must allow duplexes on every parcel that allows single-family homes. Cities with a population of 25,000 or greater, like Albany, must allow duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes and cottage clusters in areas that allow single-family dwellings.
Kevin Young, a senior urban planner with the Department of Land Conservation & Development, said that “area” and “parcel” were an important distinction between the requirements for each city size.
“’Area’ allows larger cities to decide where it makes sense,” he said. “It’s not a mandate that those housing types have to be allowed on every parcel.”
Young also said that cities can still decide how middle-housing types would be incorporated into the city by mandating how tall structures can be or by limiting the square-footage.
"This says you have to find a way to allow duplexes to be on a parcel for single-family homes," Gelser said of the legislation. "It doesn't require a duplex on every lot."
Cities of Albany's size have until June of 2022 to adopt a code that would allow middle-housing types in single-family zoned areas. If cities do not adopt a code by the deadline, they must adopt a model code currently being written by a consultant for the state. Rules concerning the implementation of HB 2001 will be adopted by a seven-member citizen committee appointed by Gov. Kate Brown and approved by the Senate.
The mandate to allow middle housing, Konopa said, would also mean updating infrastructure like water and sewer. And while HB 2001 allows cities to apply for extensions based on those infrastructure needs, it does not provide funds to complete them.
"I've had some numbers thrown around at me about a sewer system in North Albany and it can be $50 million," she said.
Young said cities could created 15- to 20-year plans to update their infrastructure to qualify for an extension. He noted cities had tools such as service fees to raise funds.
The rules making advisory committee will accept written testimony through September of 2020.