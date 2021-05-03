Hazelwood Park not yet sold

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lacey Bergevin, a resident of the nearby neighborhood, said she also had concerns over transportation for residents of the tiny village and was worried about home values of the project were to purchase the land.

"Of course, we are also worried about our real estate property decreasing if this plan is approved," she wrote. "Nobody who has worked hard to live in a nice, safe neighborhood wants the possibility of low-income housing to threaten their investments."

She went on to say she did support finding a solution to housing the unhoused.

"I do want to add that I support the idea of the 'Hub City' because sometimes people just get knocked down and need a helping hand to get back up. I urge you to really think about a different location that will better serve the people living in that community, somewhere closer to the resources that they need."

Resident Brenda Rapp threw her support behind exploring Hazelwood Park as a location for the tiny village.

"I am delighted to hear that Albany is considering ways to house those without a place to live, as research has shown that a place to live is the first step in overcoming homelessness," she said. "I am hoping that Hazelwood Park has been thoroughly investigated as a place for a possible tiny home village."