Have photo skillz? Albany's 15th annual photo contest begins

The 15th annuals Albany Photography Contest has officially begun, according to a news release by the event’s chief sponsors at the Albany Visitors Association.

“The purpose of this contest is to find images suitable for use in the coming year’s marketing materials for Albany and Linn County,” the release says. “Photographers will get photo credit whenever possible.”

The goal is to capture an image of a landmark, historic or natural, or an event that is unique to the Hub City. Last year’s winner was a photo called “Wisteria House,” taken by Stephanie Low.

First-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded in the following categories: culinary, events, historic Albany, landmarks, people and scenic. There are also Grand Champion photos, Reserve Champion and People’s Choice winners, which will receive $225, $150 and $75, respectively.

Gift cards to the Pix Theatre, which will be showing the collection of winning photos on the big screen after they’re announced, will go to the first- through third-place winners in each category.

Many of the images will be featured in advertising and in the official Albany Visitor Guide that’s printed every year. Photo images will also be used on the AVA website, social media platforms and print marketing.

The contest is open to all ages and all experience levels. To enter, email info@albanyvisitors.com.

The deadline to submit a photo is 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11. The full list of rules and explanation of prizes can be found online at www.albanyvisitors.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0