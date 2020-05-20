Have dog, will read: program helps child literacy

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

When he was born, Tigger had to learn how to walk.

The American Staffordshire terrier mix was born with ectrodactyly, a deformity that manifests as lobster claw-shaped paws.

He escaped death as a puppy, rescued by a neighbor, and braved a trip across several states to land a home with Eve Good.

Then the surgeries started.

Tigger has had four surgeries in three years, which has meant learning how to do everything again — from walking to running to playing.

And now, Tigger is learning to use Zoom.

"We knew he had to be a therapy dog," said Good, who fostered Tigger with the hopes of getting him through his surgeries but ultimately fell in love with the dog she's now had for five years. "He's a ham and loves people too much. If we take him anywhere and there's people, he will just stop and assume the people are there to see him."

Good signed Tigger up for the R.E.A.D. to Dogs program hosted at mid-valley libraries as a way to get shy children out of their shells. Children having trouble reading aloud can visit their local library to pet, lounge on and otherwise love on a dog while reading out loud.