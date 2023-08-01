Hate-filled flyers littered over 100 Albany cars Thursday, July 27, prompting a police report and call to the Department of Justice.

The messages include Islamophobic, anti-LGBTQ+ and antisemitic and anti-Ukrainian sentiments.

The incident comes weeks after the announcement of the Anti-Defamation League’s involvement in an antisemetic incident in city council.

In May, city councilor Steph Newton, who is Jewish, called out antisemitic statements she felt were made towards her during an Albany city council meeting by another city councilor. A presentation is tentatively scheduled with the council to discuss harmful tropes and antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Now, Newton has found herself in an incident involving hate speech.

When a constituent told her that the local Target parking lot was filled with hate fliers, Newton rushed over. For about three hours, she took down over 100 flyers with hateful messages that had been placed under front and back windshields and rolled up in car doors. She didn’t want people to see them, she said.

“This is not what Albany is,” she said.

The flyers contain about 13 variations of hate filled messages depicting graphic images and Islamophobic, anti-LGBTQ+, antisemitic and anti-Ukrainian sentiments.

The constituent, who wishes to remain anonymous, saw the distributer of the flyers and chose not to engage with them over fear of endangerment. Photos of the individual were taken and sent to Albany police.

It took about three hours for Newton to collect the leaflets. Some were by the Safeway and Dollar Tree parking lots, while more were found at other grocery stores in town.

“I can’t let these ideas spread in my town,” Newton said. “It plants seeds of animosity that sew division.”

When asked if she felt the incident was related to what happened in city council, Newton said she hoped it wasn’t. Newton was concerned about the spread of conspiracy theories and hateful messages.

After doing research on the flyers and looking at where information was attributed, Newton believes the flyers came from a hate group in Ashland. The person who was distributing the flyers had out-of-state license plates, she said. She added she didn't think they were an Albany resident.

A police report was filed, citing the event as a “Bias Incident” or hate speech, said Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden in an email.

Both the state and Albany Police recognize incidents with hate speech as bias incidents, she said.

Albany police posted vehicle information on social media in attempt to identify the person and there is a bias liaison officer who takes the responsibility of following up with the Oregon Department of Justice and conducts follow ups and resources if needed.

The incident will be reported to the DOJ after the report is complete, she added.

Newton said the incident was heartbreaking, and hopes more community leaders will speak out against hate speech publicly, she said.