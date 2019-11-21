The annual Willamette Innovators Network Expo featured a new segment, the “bootstrap exhibit,” and it was conveniently located right inside the front door at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center on Thursday.
It was there we found a start-up that is working on a delimbing robot. The problem? Dealing with lumber that has knots in it. The solution? Creating a robot that will climb up trees and delimb them, ensuring more valuable lumber once the tree is cut.
Steve Stout has been working on the idea for a couple of years, although “that’s not counting all of the dreaming before that.”
When asked if he came to the project from the gizmo end of things or the timber industry, Stout said, “Both.”
He and associate Kyle McGann are partnering with Oregon State University’s Advantage Accelerator, which has been mentoring local innovators since 2013.
The key challenge for the team right now? Creating a robot that will climb a tree.
The WIN Expo offered other interesting companies looking to deal with their own knots. Here is a sample:
• Things are cooking — literally — at the Foundry Collective, which was started last year by serial innovator Brad Attig and is branching out in all sorts of directions.
The expo featured three members of the collective’s Pitchfork Incubator Kitchen, which is renting space in the Eastgate Business Center just east of the Willamette River bridges.
Businesses making seed butter, North American chili oil and vegan dip were offering their wares Thursday.
“This is kind of exciting for us,” Attig said. “We haven’t had a concerted effort to start value-added food and beverages before.”
Kate Porsche, the economic development manager for Corvallis and Benton County, agreed.
“We love food and we love what Brad is doing here,” she said. “It’s part of the fabric of the area — ag and beverages.”
• Also on hand was John Marr — or Jonmar as he prefers to be called to prevent confusion with the guitarist for a British rock band (The Smiths, if you didn't know) — and his display of his Varlio concept.
He calls it the “world’s first augmented reality art store” and it drew a good crowd at the expo. The concept is fiendishly simple: Crank up a tablet, put on some headphones and hear a story told or music as a painting slowly unfolds on the tablet.
“You’re looking at the painting being created right in front of you,” said Jonmar, a former innovation exec with Nike who has Varlio online and in a storefront on Philomath Boulevard next to Imagine Coffee.
• The famed Crescent Valley High school BroccoliBot, alas, did not appear. Team officials said it just wasn’t quite ready for the expo. Instead, the fifth iteration of the broccoli harvester was there to be examined, with team members entertaining the crowd with the chassis of a 2016 team model, which whizzed about their corner of the Alumni Center.