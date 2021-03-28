Hate is a virus: Corvallis Asian community holds gathering

Last Saturday, Shan Jiang’s son didn’t want to go anywhere.
The 9-year-old Philomath resident was scheduled to attend a gathering with his mother in front of the Benton County Courthouse. There was no organizer, just a desire by the local Asian community to come together and stand against the hate that drove a 21-year-old white man in Atlanta to murder eight people, six of them Asian.
“He told me, ‘Mom, I’m afraid to go because we might get shot. Someone might shoot us because we’re Asian,’” Jiang said. “When I heard this, I told him, ‘if we do nothing today, do you remember the incident where the 75-year-old Asian woman was punched in the face on the street? If we don’t do anything, that 75-year-old Asian woman could be in me 35 years. Or it could be your grandmother out for a walk. We have to do something about it.’ And then he said, OK, he would go.”
The gathering drew about 100 people to the courthouse where volunteers had offered to buy materials for supplies and others took photos. It marked a stand, said Sunny Rong, a Corvallis resident who attended the gathering. A stand against the recent–and not so recent–racism towards the Asian community.
A report released this month by Stop AAPI Hate showed 3,785 incidents of violence against the Asian community being reported between March 2020 and February of this year. That time period is telling, Rong said.
At the start of the pandemic, in March of 2020, she had a conversation with a friend.
“They said, just because the virus came from your home country, that doesn’t mean it reflects on your or your family,” she said. “By nature, I take it like a friendship showing kindness to comfort me. But, it’s also sort of a stereotype influenced by the media and that makes me sad.”
Rong said another of her friends, who is also Asian, was shopping for groceries in Corvallis at the start of the pandemic when someone shouted, “Go back to China.”
“There are many more incidents,” Rong said, “but the Asian community doesn’t speak out because culturally, we’re more quiet. But this time we think if we don’t speak up for ourselves, our voices will be covered.”
The pandemic has sparked an increase in racism and violence against the Asian community, driven in part by members of the Trump administration dubbing COVID-19 “the China virus.”
In early March of this year, 75-year-old Xio Zhen Xie was punched by a white man in San Francisco, resulting in injury to her face before she fought back, hitting the man with a board. A Gofundme account set up to help her pay for her medical expenses raised more than $1 million, a sum, Xie has since announced she will be donating to help combat racism against the Asian community.
Last week, law enforcement in New York reported three instances of violence against the Asian community, including an incident in which a woman who had her protest sign ripped out of her hand by a white man and stomped into the ground. The man reportedly then punched her twice. NYPD arrested 27-year-old Erick Deoliveira, who was charged with a hate crime.
Closer to home, on Wednesday, Albany Police reported that several local restaurants were involved in a money laundering and drug operation. The department did not release the names of the restaurants, only the names of those arrested. All of the names were Asian. A day later, sparked by public demand for the names of the businesses, APD released a statement noting that it would not be releasing the names of the restaurants for fear of a copycat incident mirroring that in Atlanta. The uninvolved employees, APD said, could be in danger if the restaurant names were released due to the current wave of violence against the Asian community.
And while violence against the Asian community is increasing, Edward Hu said it’s always been there.
The Crescent Valley High School student attended last Saturday’s gathering.
“It’s always been here,” he said. “There’s always been racism towards me and it’s kind of my fault because all of us Asians in the school, like we’ve said, Asians kind of keep to themselves and a lot of times when they’re making fun of me or making racist or stereotypical jokes, I laugh it off. It’s kind of normalized it, but it kind of seems like these microaggressions and racist jokes are just building up and I wanted to go to the protest to say it’s not OK and I’m kind of done with it.”
Rong also said her family’s experiences with racism in the mid-valley are not new.
Last year, her 7-year-old daughter came home with a question.
“She said, ‘Mommy, what’s this?’” said, Rong, pulling her eyes back with her fingers. “You know, slanting of the eyes. And I asked her where she learned this and she said her friend at school. My first thought is, they are children just playing and I told her to stay away from the girl because she is being mean to her. But if it were to happen today, I would tell her, you say, ‘no stop that’ and tell your teacher. That’s not right, that’s racism. It’s not because they’re playing, it’s unacceptable.”
The stories illustrate the two worlds people of color straddle within the same community. Microaggressions often run rampant through the day, along with outright racist behavior but so does support from the community against these acts.
“We had many people, Chinese and our Vietnamese friends and Korean friends but also a lot of people who are not people of color,” said Rong. “The community supported us.”
“The support was tremendous,” said Jiang of the gathering, noting that it helped to comfort her son. “I told him, if we were to go alone, we may have been the target for anti-Asian violence but because we all went together with a large group and supportive community members, we were safe.”
Rong also noted that the Asian community supported Corvallis and the mid-valley during the pandemic as well, raising about $20,000 for PPE equipment.
For Hu, the gathering was a chance to stand against racism. All racism.
“We support Black Lives Matter but I also hope that Asians are not the latest trend,” he said. “It’s all one fight. It’s one fight against all racism.”
Jason Dorsette, president of the Corvallis/Albany chapter of the NAACP recently wrote a statement in support of the Asian community and highlighted the local branch's commitment to welcoming those in the AAPI community to join the organization.
"The rise in incidents of racial bias, violence and hatred against Asian and Pacific Islander communities in this country has been heartbreaking," he said.
"We, the Corvallis/Albany NAACP branch stand alongside our national organization and in solidarity with our Asian and Pacific Islander community and are in opposition to this kind of racial hatred. The history of alliance building and partnership among Black and API communities is rich in the United States," he added. "In times of tragedy we can come together, feel together and move forward together in love, solidarity and action."