The trial of a Corvallis man accused of placing racist stickers on cars outside a meeting of anti-racist activists began Wednesday in Benton County Circuit Court.
Andrew Oswalt, 28, faces three felony first-degree intimidation charges and two third-degree criminal mischief charges for the alleged June 2017 incident, which occurred as members of the Corvallis chapter of Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) met at the south location of First Alternative Co-op.
Oswalt was a graduate student representative in the Associated Students of Oregon State University at the time of his January arrest, but was later voted out of student government. Oswalt is still enrolled at the university, a spokesperson said Wednesday.
In his opening remarks, Assistant District Attorney Kareem Walcott described attendees of the SURJ meeting finding the racist stickers on their cars after leaving the meeting, at which their agenda included addressing white nationalism and neo-Nazism in Corvallis. (The stickers read "Racism is a horrible disease. You catch it from n-----s.")
Oswalt and a companion (who remains unidentified) were trying to advance a white supremacist agenda through use of fear, Walcott said.
“He had an intent to terrorize,” Walcott said.
Oswalt’s attorney, Nicolas Ortiz, offered no opening remarks, but could make a statement before the defense presents its case.
The prosecution called seven witnesses in the first day of the trial, including two people who attended the meeting and reported finding stickers on their cars after the meeting; a former student of Oswalt’s who identified him in security photos police placed online seeking the identity of the people who placed stickers and racist fliers; an employee of the co-op who initially found racist fliers left on cars; and two Corvallis Police Department officers.
Some highlights from the testimony:
• Tamara Musafia described her shock at finding the sticker on her car after driving around with it for hours.
“I felt really, really bad because I did not want people to think I was a racist because it is so totally not something I feel,” said Musafia, who also testified that she is Jewish and her parents are Holocaust survivors.
• Susan Breckinridge testified she noticed the sticker on her car right after she left the meeting, and that she hadn't seen it earlier, when she took the car out of her garage to go to the meeting. She said the sticker was placed over a poster she had in her window welcoming immigrants and said since the incident she has felt too unsafe to place the poster back up on her car.
“I’ve gone through periods of fear,” she said.
• Detective Greg Kantola testified that Oswalt had 95 emails on his computer that had been sent out to subscribers of a SURJ email list. One of the emails included details of the meeting during which the stickers were placed, including its agenda, the time it started, and instructions as to where attendees should park.
Prosecutors also entered into evidence dozens of examples of racist propaganda, including Nazi flags, found in Oswalt’s residence, in his OSU office, and his laptop. Ortiz objected repeatedly as the items were entered into evidence, saying the items were irrelevant and served as improper character evidence.
“I really don’t know how this stuff is relevant,” he said at one point.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Ryan Joslin said the items helped demonstrate Oswalt’s intent.
“This is a look inside his head to show what his intent was,” he said.
Judge David B. Connell generally allowed the items to be admitted, only disallowing a couple that police had to research to understand the racist symbolism, based on Ortiz’s objections that testimony based on internet research was hearsay.
Police testified that they found 22 stickers that matched those placed on cars at the co-op in Oswalt’s residence.
The officer investigating the case reportedly found that Oswalt was wearing a jacket that matched the one in surveillance photos at the co-op when he made initial contact with the defendant about the case.
Connell will render a verdict in the case, because Oswalt's defense team asked for a nonjury trial. The trial is set to continue at 9 a.m. Thursday.