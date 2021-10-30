Harvest and Halloween Events (Oct. 30)

A Peculiar Halloween Soiree, 5 to 11 p.m., Springhill Cellars Winery, 2920 NW Scenic Drive, Albany. A night of jazz, costume envy, wine, food, games and mystery. Dress to impress; however you choose, you may win a prize for it. The more opulent, the better. Make a mask part of your look, as the winery asks that you wear it when not eating or drinking. Schedule: 5 to 6 p.m., the Mulled Wine Hour, during which costume voting will take place; 6 to 6:45 p.m., live jazz, table games and appetizers in a barn warmed by a fire; 6:45 to 7:30 p.m., trivia game to choose three people who will later work as detectives to solve a mystery; 7:30 to 8 p.m., live jazz and coffee; 8 p.m., "What?! The Horror of It All!" The room will then be set up for a dance party in the darkness. Cost: $20 per person; reservations limited to 40. Reservations: 541-974-0917.