Harvest and Halloween Events (Oct. 30)

SATURDAY
Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, children’s activities; pumpkins, cider and doughnuts offered for sale. Information: 541-752-0697.
Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., GreenGable Farm, 24689 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Corn maze with scavenger hunt, Cinderella’s carriage for picture-taking. Already-picked and u-pick pumpkins; nearly 200 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squashes.
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Highway 20, Corvallis. Admission: $5, or free for those age 3 or younger.
Howl-O-Ween Spooktacular, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Animal Crackers Pet Supply, 949 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis. Tricks, treats and some scary good deals. Games, a spooky photo backdrop, refreshments.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Highway 20, Corvallis. Activities include train rides ($3 per person) and hayrides ($3 per person); the pumpkin patch, a super slide and a hay fort are all free.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Piefer Family Farm, 2575 NE Strawberry Lane, Corvallis. Small hay bales, cornstalks, gourds and pumpkins of several color and sizes. Cash only.
Cider making, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thompson’s Mills State Heritage Site, 32655 Boston Mill Drive, Shedd. Fun for the whole family. Your $5 per half-gallon contribution helps fund restoration of Oregon's last water-powered mill. Oregon Health Authority rules regarding masks will be observed. Information: 541-491-3611.
Halloween Shenanigans Dog costume contest, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Bring in your furry friend in with their cute or scary costume on and to enter the contest. A photo of your pet will be posted on social media so everyone can see them and vote. The winner will receive a doggie gift basket.
Corvallis Boo-tique Crawl, noon to 6 p.m., downtown. Dress up in your favorite costume, come take advantage of specials and enter to win a basket full of goodies from participating stores.
Screening of "Coraline," 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5 for adults and free for children age 12 or under, and must be purchased in advance at WhitesideTheatre.org.
Park in the Dark, 5 to 7 p.m., Chintimini Park, 605 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Take a haunted walk through the park and dodge the cast of roving frights filling the grounds. Bring your friends, get spooked and have fun for a cause; Park in the Dark supports the Corvallis Parks & Recreation Scholarship Fund. Drinks and treats from the Coffee Leaf Café will be available for purchase. Visitors must be 14 years or older to participate. This outdoor event will follow all COVID-19 safety protocols in effect on the day of the event to ensure a safe environment for everyone. Admission is $10 in advance, or $15 at the door. Tickets: https://apm.activecommunities.com/corvparksandrecreation/Activity_Search/39778.
A Peculiar Halloween Soiree, 5 to 11 p.m., Springhill Cellars Winery, 2920 NW Scenic Drive, Albany. A night of jazz, costume envy, wine, food, games and mystery. Dress to impress; however you choose, you may win a prize for it. The more opulent, the better. Make a mask part of your look, as the winery asks that you wear it when not eating or drinking. Schedule: 5 to 6 p.m., the Mulled Wine Hour, during which costume voting will take place; 6 to 6:45 p.m., live jazz, table games and appetizers in a barn warmed by a fire; 6:45 to 7:30 p.m., trivia game to choose three people who will later work as detectives to solve a mystery; 7:30 to 8 p.m., live jazz and coffee; 8 p.m., "What?! The Horror of It All!" The room will then be set up for a dance party in the darkness. Cost: $20 per person; reservations limited to 40. Reservations: 541-974-0917.
Fear Not! Glow Parade, 6 p.m., Northwest Hills Community Church, 3300 NW Walnut Blvd. No. 3531, Corvallis. Event by Suburban Christian Church and Child Evangelism Fellowship of Benton County. A safe, socially distanced event. Dress in costume and walk as a family to view decorated cars and pathways. Pick up a bag of pre-packaged treats at the end of the parade. Families and individuals are also invited to decorate a vehicle to be included in the parade route. You can walk the route and enter a vehicle if you'd like. All Benton County COVID regulations will be followed. Optional RSVP: bit.ly/fearnotevent.
Horror Moon Fairy Masquerade, 6 to 11 p.m., 27802 Vernon Road, Alsea. Event by the Cemetery Swingers and Hempstead Whole Health Cooperative. Live music by KimsMyth and Cemetery Swingers. Costume contest with a jack-o'-lantern pie prize. Bring camp chairs. Information: Facebook.
Halloween party, 7 to 11 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Live music, dancing, costume contest with prizes, hosted by 77AM. Cover charge: $5 for Elks, $10 for nonmembers.
Halloween Shenanigans human costume contest, 7 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. The contestants will stand on stage and people will cheer for their favorite. The winner will receive a Common Fields gift card. Anyone who shows up in costume can get $1 off an item from Kalamata Bistro.
"Dracula," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Tickets: $14 for general admission. Discounted ticket prices of $11 for seniors 60 and older, juniors younger than 18, U.S. military veterans and holders of Oregon Trail Cards. Audience members are required to wear masks and provide either a vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID test issued by a health provider or government entity, taken no more than 48 hours prior to the performance. Bottled water will be available for people to consume before the performance or during intermission. Information: www.albanycivic.org.
Haunted corn maze, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Highway 20, Corvallis. The corn maze is kicked up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $14.
Fiesta de Halloween, 10 p.m., Max's Food and More, 2475 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Live music in Spanish by Sin Documentos.
SUNDAY
Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, children’s activities; pumpkins, cider and doughnuts offered for sale. Information: 541-752-0697.
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Highway 20, Corvallis. Admission: $5, or free for those age 3 or younger.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., GreenGable Farm, 24689 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Corn maze with scavenger hunt, Cinderella’s carriage for picture-taking. Already-picked and u-pick pumpkins; nearly 200 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squashes.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Piefer Family Farm, 2575 NE Strawberry Lane, Corvallis. Small hay bales, cornstalks, gourds and pumpkins of several color and sizes. Cash only.
Halloween Shenanigans kids' pumpkin painting, 2 to 4 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Pumpkins and paint provided.
Halloween Shenanigans Bingo, 4 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. With prizes.
Trunk-or-Treat, 4 to 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. Costumed youth can trick-or-treat at decorated cars in the parking lot. Open to all. Information: 541-757-1600
ACF Church Trunk-Or-Treat, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., in front of Alsea School, 301 S. Third St.
Haunted corn maze, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Highway 20, Corvallis. The corn maze is kicked up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $14.
MONDAY
Dollar$, Not Decay, 4 to 6 p.m., drive through, Timberhill Dental, 2356 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Sponsored by Kurt Black, DDS. Receive $2 for every pound of Halloween candy you bring in; matching funds will be donated to the Assistance League of Corvallis' Operation School Bell. Information: 541-754-0144 or sharonn@timberhilldental.com.