Harvest and Halloween Events (Oct. 28)

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Piefer Family Farm, 2575 NE Strawberry Lane, Corvallis. Small hay bales, cornstalks, gourds and pumpkins of several color and sizes. Cash only.

Cider making, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thompson’s Mills State Heritage Site, 32655 Boston Mill Drive, Shedd. Fun for the whole family. Your $5 per half-gallon contribution helps fund restoration of Oregon's last water-powered mill. Oregon Health Authority rules regarding masks will be observed. Information: 541-491-3611.

Dog costume contest, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Bring in your furry friend in with their cute or scary costume on and to enter the contest. A photo of your pet will be posted on social media so everyone can see them and vote. The winner will receive a doggie gift basket.

Corvallis Boo-tique Crawl, noon to 6 p.m., downtown. Dress up in your favorite costume, come take advantage of specials and enter to win a basket full of goodies from participating stores.

Park in the Dark, 5 to 7 p.m., Chintimini Park, 605 NW 27th St., Corvallis. See Friday.