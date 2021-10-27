Harvest and Halloween Events (Oct. 27)

WEDNESDAY
Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, children’s activities; pumpkins, cider and doughnuts offered for sale. Information: 541-752-0697.
Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., GreenGable Farm, 24689 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Corn maze with scavenger hunt, Cinderella’s carriage for picture-taking. Already-picked and u-pick pumpkins; nearly 200 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squashes.
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Highway 20, Corvallis. Admission: $5, or free for those age 3 or younger.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Highway 20, Corvallis.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Piefer Family Farm, 2575 NE Strawberry Lane, Corvallis. Small hay bales, cornstalks, gourds and pumpkins of several color and sizes. Cash only.
Movie night, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. This week: "Coraline." Audience limited to 89. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance. Visit WhitesideTheatre.org to learn more and buy tickets.
THURSDAY
Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. See Wednesday.
Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., GreenGable Farm, 24689 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. See Wednesday.
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Highway 20, Corvallis. See Wednesday.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Highway 20, Corvallis. See Wednesday.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Piefer Family Farm, 2575 NE Strawberry Lane, Corvallis. See Wednesday.
FRIDAY
Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. See Wednesday.
Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., GreenGable Farm, 24689 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. See Wednesday.
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Highway 20, Corvallis. See Wednesday.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Highway 20, Corvallis. See Wednesday.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Piefer Family Farm, 2575 NE Strawberry Lane, Corvallis. See Wednesday.
Downtown Trick or Treat, 1 to 5 p.m., Corvallis. The Downtown Corvallis Association is hosting its annual event. Take the children trick-or-treating in participating stores. Participants must wear PPE masks, including with their Halloween costumes.
Philomath Trunk or Treat, 3 to 5 p.m., between 12th and 17th streets. Grab your costumes and bring the family to downtown. Information: 541-929-2454 or director@philomathchamber.org.
Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department Halloween Party, 5 to 7 p.m., parking garage, Corvallis Benton-County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Free fun, games and Halloween festivities in a safe environment for children ages 3 to 10, accompanied by an adult. Costumes are strongly encouraged.
Park in the Dark, 5 to 7 p.m., Chintimini Park, 605 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Take a haunted walk through the park and dodge the cast of roving frights filling the grounds. Bring your friends, get spooked and have fun for a cause; Park in the Dark supports the Corvallis Parks & Recreation Scholarship Fund. Drinks and treats from the Coffee Leaf Café will be available for purchase. Visitors must be 14 years or older to participate. This outdoor event will follow all COVID-19 safety protocols in effect on the day of the event to ensure a safe environment for everyone. Admission is $10 in advance, or $15 at the door. Tickets: https://apm.activecommunities.com/corvparksandrecreation/Activity_Search/39778.
"Dracula," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Tickets: $14 for general admission. Discounted ticket prices of $11 for seniors 60 and older, juniors younger than 18, U.S. military veterans and holders of Oregon Trail Cards. Audience members are required to wear masks and provide either a vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID test issued by a health provider or government entity, taken no more than 48 hours prior to the performance. Bottled water will be available for people to consume before the performance or during intermission. Information: www.albanycivic.org.
Haunted corn maze, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Highway 20, Corvallis. The corn maze is kicked up a notch for spooky evening fun. Admission: $14.