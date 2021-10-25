 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harvest and Halloween Events (Oct. 25)
0 Comments
alert

Harvest and Halloween Events (Oct. 25)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pumpkin Patch 04

Customers ride on trailers pulled by a tractor to reach the pumpkin patch at Davis Family Farm in 2020. Rides to pumpkin patch are about 20 minutes apart so visitors do not have to wait long to find the pumpkin of their dreams.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

MONDAY

Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, children’s activities; pumpkins, cider and doughnuts offered for sale. Information: 541-752-0697.

Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., GreenGable Farm, 24689 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Corn maze with scavenger hunt, Cinderella’s carriage for picture-taking. Already-picked and u-pick pumpkins; nearly 200 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squashes.

Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Highway 20, Corvallis. Admission: $5, or free for those age 3 or younger.

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Highway 20, Corvallis.

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Piefer Family Farm, 2575 NE Strawberry Lane, Corvallis. Small hay bales, cornstalks, gourds and pumpkins of several color and sizes. Cash only.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Flash flood threat developing for the Northeast

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News