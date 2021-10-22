Harvest and Halloween Events (Oct. 22)

FRIDAY
Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, children’s activities; pumpkins, cider and doughnuts offered for sale. Information: 541-752-0697.
Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., GreenGable Farm, 24689 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Corn maze with scavenger hunt, Cinderella’s carriage for picture-taking. Already-picked and u-pick pumpkins; nearly 200 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squashes.
Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Highway 20, Corvallis. Admission: $5, or free for those age 3 or younger.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Highway 20, Corvallis.
Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Piefer Family Farm, 2575 NE Strawberry Lane, Corvallis. Small hay bales, cornstalks, gourds and pumpkins of several color and sizes. Cash only.
"Dracula," 7:30 p.m., Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W. Tickets: $14 for general admission. Discounted ticket prices of $11 for seniors 60 and older, juniors younger than 18, U.S. military veterans and holders of Oregon Trail Cards. Audience members are required to wear masks and provide either a vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID test issued by a health provider or government entity, taken no more than 48 hours prior to the performance. Bottled water will be available for people to consume before the performance or during intermission. Information: www.albanycivic.org.