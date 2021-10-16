Harvest and Halloween Events (Oct. 16)

SATURDAY

Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, children’s activities; pumpkins, cider and doughnuts offered for sale. Information: 541-752-0697.

Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., GreenGable Farm, 24689 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Corn maze with scavenger hunt, Cinderella’s carriage for picture-taking. Already-picked and u-pick pumpkins; nearly 200 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squashes.

Corn maze, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Highway 20, Corvallis. Admission: $5, or free for those age 3 or younger.

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Melon Shack, Northeast Garden Avenue and Highway 20, Corvallis. Activities include train rides ($3 per person) and hayrides ($3 per person); the pumpkin patch, a super slide and a hay fort are all free.

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Piefer Family Farm, 2575 NE Strawberry Lane, Corvallis. Small hay bales, cornstalks, gourds and pumpkins of several color and sizes. Cash only.